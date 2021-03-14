Non Bailable Warrant Against Boyapati Movie Producer 

The Prathipadu Magistrate Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Tollywood producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy. After hearing the arguments, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The distributor has filed a case over a non-refund of money as per the agreement made.

Meanwhile, Miryala Ravinder Reddy is currently producing a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna under the direction of Boyapati Sreenu. Expectations are high over this film to be released on a huge budget. On the other hand, Ravinder Reddy is also the producer of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3.

The producer was issued a non-bailable warrant during a controversy that erupted during the film Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, starring Naga Chaitanya. The film was directed by Gautam Menon and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy failed to repay money to the USA distributor during that time. The distributor alleged that Miryala Ravinder Reddy didn’t honour the agreement and sold the rights to another distributor. The court has issued a non-bailable warrant in this regard. He will appear before the court on April 19, 2021.