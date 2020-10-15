This Contestant Wants To Leave Bigg Boss Same Like Gangavva

The latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is gathering a good response from all quarters. As you all know, Lasya and Noel are the only popular stars in a reality show. The other contestants are new to the audience and they are competing with each other to grab the winner title.

Lasya and Noel have a good fan following compared to other housemates but they seem to be playing safe game. The latest buzz on social media is that Noel has become silent in the house. The other inmates have shown their real colors but Noel is believed to have still wearing mask. Noel Sean fans are also upset and disappointed by seeing him in the show, as he is not reaching to fans' expectations. In the nomination process which took place on Monday, Divi also said that she is unable to see the real Noel Sean in the house and she nominated him for this week's elimination.

Looks like Noel might have been disappointed as his fellow mates nominated him by giving some silly reasons. In an unseen video, Noel is believed to be sharing with Abhijeet that the housemates are targeting him. He seems to have been asked Bigg Boss to send him as how they allowed Gangavva to leave the house. I became a new target to the contestants ever since I nominated Amma Rajasekhar. Divi also nominated him which I didn’t expect from her. Show lovers and fans who have seen the unseen video of Noel asking Bigg Boss to relieve him from the house are not happy with Noel's decision. They are hugely disappointed with Noel's words as they are expecting him that he would reach finals. It remains to be seen, what Nagarjuna would say on this in the upcoming Saturday episode.

For those who are new to the story, Noel Sean is the sixth captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and congratulatory message are pouring for him on social media.