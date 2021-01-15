Nobody Took Kannada Industry Seriously Until Yash, Prashanth Neel's KGF: RGV

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most talked about movies in recent times. The multilingual movie, a sequel to the earlier one, changed the face of south Indian movies as did Rajamouli's Baahubali. Now, the movie is gearing up for release and the makers recently released a teaser from the movie. The KGF Chapter 2 teaser is rewriting records and created history much before the movie release.

Now, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted about the same. He has stated in his Twitter post that earlier even the south Indian Industry never took Kannada film industry seriously. He credited KGF director Prashanth Neel and Kannada Rocking Star Yash for putting Kannada cinema on the global map.

Here's a look at RGV's tweet...Ram Gopal Varma is all set to come out with a gangster movie soon based on Dawood Ibrahim the trailer of which will soon be released.

Until 2 years back let alone BOLLYWOOD even South industry never took KANNADA INDUSTRY seriously ..KUDOS to @prashanth_neel & @TheNameIsYash for putting it on the WORLD MAP #KGF2 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is heading for a release soon with post-production works happening at a brisk pace. The movie stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Produced by Hombale films, KGF Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel who will be next directing Prabhas's magnum opus Salaar the muhurat of which is being held today.