BENGALURU: Mystery continues to shroud the health condition of Telugu film actor Taraka Ratna who suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in TDP MLC Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra in Kuppam.

Taraka Ratna who is being treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru for the past 17 days continues to be in a coma. As per the latest reports foreign doctors have been called to treat the actor who had suffered brain damage due to a lack of blood circulation to the brain after the massive heart stroke.

Doctors performed a brain scan on February 3 and it was reported that based on the reports they would chart out a future course of action. As per sources close to the Nandamuri family, they were awaiting a critical EEF scanning report, after which they might take him abroad for further treatment.

Earlier YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy paid a visit to Taraka Ratna and stated that the 39-year-old actor's heart and other organs were functioning normally and that he was receiving the necessary care.

Meanwhile, rumours are that his health is deteriorating and the actor is not responding to treatment. However, there is no official confirmation either from the family or the hospital authorities on this speculation. Fans are peeved that after the first health update by the Narayana doctors, to date no official health bulletin has been released, leading to anxious moments among the Nandamuri fans.

The actor was first taken to a private hospital in Kuppam on January 28 and later shifted to Bengaluru Narayana Hrudayalaya where he is undergoing treatment. Taraka Ratna’s wife and daughter are with him and the Nandamuri family members are giving all support to the actor’s family and praying for him to recover soon.

Also Read: Foreign Doctors Attend To Tarak Ratna