Look How Mahesh Babu Fans Reacted After No Updates on Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has created a lot of hype with its motion poster. The makers released the motion poster on Mahesh Babu's birthday. Since that time, Mahesh Babu fans have been eagerly waiting for movie updates.

Earlier, the movie makers announced that they will give movie updates on Sankranthi. But the makers announced on Twitter that " Due to unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of Covid within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand. Wish you all a very happy Sankranthi. Stay home. Stay safe. And mask up."

With no updates on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, frustrated Mahesh Babu fans have slammed and trolled Mythri moviemakers.

Mythri Movie Makers even responded to one of the fans' tweets and said, "Poster Designers Corona Infected, Direction Team Corona Infected, Production Team Corona Infected."

After this, fans are commenting that the moviemakers are trying to postpone the movie again.

#Stop Playing Us Mythri is trending on Twitter.

Here are some fan reactions:

Asal em Preparation lekunda evadra Hope ivvamannadu ninnu @MythriOfficial 💦 STOP PLAYING US MYTHRI#SarkaruVaariPaata — HARSHA SVP 🔔 (@SKLM_MB_Fan) January 15, 2022

Maa Emotions Tho Aadukunnaru Kadharaaa...💦

STOP PLAYING US MYTHRI@MythriOfficial #SarkaruVaariPaata — MBFC Officials™ 🔔 (@MBFC_Officials) January 15, 2022

Worst Production house STOP PLAYING US MYTHRI RT @MythriOfficial Like @UV_Creations — Naveen Dasari🔔 (@NaveenD60019149) January 15, 2022

Covid antunnav eppudu inni rojulu em pekav last moment varuku aagakunda mundhe edhote chese unte eppudu ee situation vachedhe kaadhu ga STOP PLAYING US MYTHRI @MythriOfficial #SarkaruVaariPaata — ⭐️🅲🆄🅻🆃_🅵🅰🅽_🅾🅵_🆂🆂🅼🅱⭐️ (@Vasanth00772080) January 15, 2022