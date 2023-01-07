No Shivin No Bigg Boss, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are all set to witness unfair elimination this week. As per social media buzz, Shivin has been evicted from the house. Bigg Boss 6 Tamil viewers are trolling Vijay Television and makers for eliminating a top contestant from the show.

They say that Shivin deserves to be in the finale list and this week's elimination perhaps was not an audience choice. As per the audience, Shivin is in the top position with the highest vote percentage in the 13th-week elimination.

Netizens and show viewers are demanding to know Bigg Boss Tamil makers' reason for Shivin’s elimination even though she had the highest number of votes. Shivin fans and audience are trending #NOSHIVINNOBIGGBOSS on Twitter.

It is apparent that Shivin fans have set the internet on fire with trolls and memes on Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers, Vijay TV. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers believed that Kathi had a high chance of getting an exit pass from the house. But a few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 pages shred some shocking news yesterday night saying Shivin has been eliminated. A section of the audience say that there will be double elimination this week. Let's see what happens