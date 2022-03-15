No Sequel To RRR: SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the best storytellers in Tollywood. He has been in the film industry for more than a decade and has never encountered a single flop at the box office in his successful career. Now Rajamouli is all set to be returning to the silver screen with the much-awaited movie RRR. The film was supposed to release in January this year but was postponed due to the COVID third wave.

Rajamouli and the RRR team comprising Jr NTR, Ram Charan have kick-started the film promotions from the home turf at Hyderabad. They will be travelling to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metropolitan cities for the film promotions.

During a media interaction held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rajamouli was asked whether he had any plans of making a sequel to RRR like his earlier mega-blockbusters- Baahubali 1 and 2.

Rajamouli in his response clearly stated that there’s no continuation and that RRR will be the first and last to be made and there would be no sequel.

RRR is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. RRR is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo appearances. A fictional story about two Telugu revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), Rajamouli scripted the film from the original story written by his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film shooting which started in 2018, was shot extensively across India, Ukraine, and Bulgaria. The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer and V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.

Made on a whopping Rs 400 crore budget, the theatrical release was supposed to happen in 2020. However, the Covid pandemic delayed its release, and finally, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 March 2022. The film premiere will be held on March 24, 2022, in North America.

Also Read: ​Radhe Shyam Day 4 Collections: Kashmir Files Dominates Prabhas' Movie At Box Office