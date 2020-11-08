No Secret Room, Amma Rajsekhar Eliminated; Special Host In Tonight's Episode

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been started two months ago and a lot of things happened in the house. The show is ruling the TRPs charts as usual Nagarjuna has been established a connection with housemates. So far, there’s no clue who is Nagarjuna’s favorite contestant because he is treating everyone equally as far as we have seen the show.

As expected Amma Rajasekhar will be getting eliminated in tonight’s episode. Yes, what you read is right! It is worth mentioning that, there’s no secret room for this week, Amma Rajasekhar will be leaving the house. Actually, Amma Rajasekhar was supposed to get eliminated in last week If Noel Sean hasn’t gone out of the house due to health issues. The makers of the show have saved him in last week to create some spicy in the house with antics and behavior.

This must be hard news to Amma Rajasekhar fans but we have interesting news in our store to cheer you all. Any wild guesses? There’s no prize for guessing. According to the reliable sources, Anchor Suma is likely to make a special guest appearance in the house. As you all know, she is one of the popular anchor in Telugu states and making a guest appearance in Bigg Boss could be something special. Let’s wait and watch what show organizers have planned for us in tonight’s episode. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Can’t wait to watch it.