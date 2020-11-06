No Samantha Call Sheet To Play Bigg Boss Host In Nagarjuna's Absence

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema, any doubt in it? A big 'NO'. With each passing day, she has proved her acting prowess and proved herself in the South Indian film industry. After marriage, she is making some clever choices. Be it picking content-driven stories or doing something new in life. During this coronavirus induced lockdown, we have seen her exploring different things. She took cooking classes from a renowned nutritionist and lifestyle expert, Sridevi Jasti. She also inspired many with her terrace gardening.

The Akkineni bahu turned as an entrepreneur with her clothing label. The most interesting thing about Sam is that she turned as a host. Yes... We have seen Samantha hosting the maha episode of Bigg Boss on the occasion of Dasara as Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The show turned out as an instant hit.

Now, the news is that Samantha is going to host a talk show for Aha. According to the reports, an official announcement will be made today evening. The first episode will air on November 13. Let us wait for the official information.

On the other hand, rumours are doing rounds that Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show may not be available this weekend as he has to attend the shooting of Brahmastra.

So, fans of Akkineni are expecting that Samantha will host the show but now we think that Samantha may not be available to act as the host for the show, Bigg Boss in the absence of Nagarjuna. If Samantha is not the choice then the makers may rope in Ramya Krishna as the host. We all know that Ramya Krishna acted as the host in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and won the hearts of the Telugu audience with her anchoring skills. Let us wait and see who is going to host the Bigg Boss weekend episode.