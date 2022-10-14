No More Ad Free Viewing On Netflix

The popular digital streaming platform Netflix is going to launch advertisements. Netflix has announced that the "Basic With Ads" streaming plan will be available on November 3 in the United States for $6.99.

Basic With Ads will also be first implemented in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

" 'Basic with Ads' provides everything customers love about Netflix at a lower price, with a few ads thrown in for good measure. Signing up will be simple beginning in November; simply go to Netflix.com and register with your email, date of birth, and gender to get started. The proposal also provides an intriguing opportunity for advertisers, " according to Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer,

"We will offer comprehensive targeting options by country and genre to assist marketers to reach the correct audience and guarantee our advertisements are more relevant for consumers. Advertisers will also be able to block their advertisements from showing on material that is inconsistent with their brand," the company said.

Ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds before and throughout performances and films at the start. However, the basic, standard, and premium plans will be in 720p.