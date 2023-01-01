No Intention to Give 50 lakhs to Somebody's Else, Says BBK9 Winner

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 host Kichcha Sudeep announced Roopesh Shetty as the winner and Rakesh Adiga as the runner-up. Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna ended up in third and fourth places. Divya Uruduga was shown the door in the fifth place.

Roopesh Shetty bagged Rs 50 lakh along with Rs 10 lakh extra given by INDUS 555 DTMT. During Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 when Kichcha Sudeep asked Roopesh Shetty whether a trophy was important or prize money. Roopesh replied saying trophy. He said that he will be remembered as the winner of the show for long.

Now in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale, Kichcha Sudeep asked him the same question and Roopesh seems to have changed his answer. Kichcha Sudeep asked, "Suppose you win the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 title along with the cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and you realise that somebody is in a difficult phase and in need of that money, will you donate your 50 lakh rupees to solve his problems?"

In reply, what Roopesh Shetty said has gone viral, "I understand a trophy is important and so is the money. However, I don't intend to give away my hard earned 50 lakhs to somebody else."

Now, Roopesh Shetty's honest and bold answer on the BBK9 stage has created a sensation on social media.