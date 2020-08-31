Nayantara is closing in 40 years of age and her fans are waiting for her to enter wedlock and then continue her acting career. But the heroine hasn't been talking about her marriage or plans to marry someone at all.

Her beau director Vignesh Shivn turned into producer with one of her many movies but he too, seems to be not in any hurry to marry. Rumours have been afloat that the duo secretly got married and some other state that the director has been pushing for marriage.

Well, Vignesh answered all the queries about their impending nuptials. He said that the rumours are baseless as both of them have discussed about marriage, long time ago.

He said that Nayantara has specific career goals to reach before marriage. She wants to fulfill them and he too decided to concentrate on his career before entering wedlock.

He clarified that while they have no issue to stay committed to each other, they want to have their own space in deciding about their marriage and personal lives, than media coaxing them to do something. He stated that they both don't want to rush into anything.

Nayantara had two failed relationships before with actor Simbu and actor-director-producer-choreographer, Prabhu Deva. Hence, her fans want to see her get third time lucky in relationships but destiny can never be determined by us!