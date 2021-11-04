No Diwali Party in Bollywood This Year

The Hindi film industry is known for sparkling Diwali parties and with theatres in Maharashtra finally opening, it remains hopeful of putting the memories of the pandemic behind. Here is a list of celebrities who are synonymous with Diwali bashes but may still choose to keep their celebrations restricted to close friends and family.

Shahrukh and Gauri Khan: Chances are that one of the most fiercely loved stars in the world will take time off from his social and professional commitments to spend time with his family after rising above a recent crisis. The couple however have a circle of close friends who will continue to rally around them and will spend time with them away from the prying eyes of the media.

Manish Malhotra: The favourite designer of tinsel town usually throws some of the best parties in Mumbai and may still pull off a special evening for a few dear friends. The party he threw for Sridevi on her last birthday is still remembered and he is known to combine personal warmth and a sense of fellowship to regale his guests.

The Bachchans: Known for organising twinkling Diwali nights in their sprawling garden, the Bachchans have given no inkling about a bash this year but if they do, celebrities who get an invite are bound to turn up at their sparkling best. Jalsa is, after all, still one of the most exclusive addresses in the industry.

Anand Pandit: The veteran producer who was at the forefront of COVID-19 relief is also famous for his glittering Diwali parties. Be it veterans like Jeetendra or newbies like Kartik Aaryan, superstars like Ajay Devgn or iconic directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, anyone who is someone attends his soirees.This year, it remains to be seen, if he will once again outdo himself with another unforgettable bash.