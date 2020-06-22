The number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing in Chennai. Recently, rumours did rounds in the social media that Nayanthara and her alleged boy-friend have been tested positive for coronavirus. Fans got worried with this news and they started messaging to them through social media.

The official spokespersons of Nayanthara and Vignesh, clarified that both Nayanthara and Vignesh are absolutely fine. They also urged fans to not believe any such rumours. Vignesh took to his Instagram and shared a video. He captioned it as, "And, that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts. Anyways! To our well-wishers. We are happy, healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes!" Here is the post.

It is all known knowledge that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in relationship and they have been dating for five years. But the duo didn't admit it in public. Vignesh Shivan never steps back to post some candid photos of Nayan. Sources say that both of them are planning to enter the wedlock soon. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear the good news.

On the career front, Vignesh Shivan is busy with the post-production work of his Netflix film which has Anjali and Kalki Koechlin. Nayanthara is awaiting the release of RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The film was supposed to release on May 1, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the release date of the film has been postponed.