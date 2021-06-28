No Clarity On Kathi Mahesh's Vision Loss In Accident

Leading film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh was seriously injured in a road accident. A car he was travelling in collided with a lorry in Nellore district.

Although the airbags were opened, he sustained serious injuries to his head, nose and eyes. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to the severity of the accident.

He is currently being treated in the ICU. It is known that Mahesh was said to be out of danger. However, the news that Mahesh's left eye is badly affected has gone viral.

It is rumored that Kathi Mahesh's uncle reportedly told the media that the doctors themselves informed him about this. It seems that a clarity on his health condition will be out only after the surgery. On the other hand, his close friends and well-wishers are praying that Kathi Mahesh recovers quickly. It is learned that Kathi Mahesh's car was crushed in the incident. Kathi Mahesh is popular among critics and his controversial posts on Pawan Kalyan has often landed him in trouble.