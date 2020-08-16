No Buyers For Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Rebel star Prabhas has been shooting for his upcoming flick ‘Radhe Shyam’. Recently, the makers have officially unleashed the first poster of the film. The poster was loved by one and all.

The makers are planning to release Radhe Shyam in multiple languages. The latest reports reveal that it became a tough job for makers of 'Radhe Shyam' to sell the movie rights for a fancy price. They are unable to do the expected business.

The reason behind this hints that Prabhas' last outing Saaho received a lukewarm response and the film failed to rake in profits. Saaho turned out to be the biggest flop. Distributors of Hindi and Tamil cinema are not coming forward to purchase the rights of the film.

Also, the novel coronavirus has affected the film industry and it is therefore being hard for big-budget entertainment to make a fancy deal.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story where Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess.

Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget and the film will hit the screens in 2021.