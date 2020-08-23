Theatres all over India have been shut down since 23rd March 2020 and the situation continues to be the same for them till 30th August. Post that, the whispers say that Indian Government could give permission to open the theatres from late September or early October.

But no one is sure about the possibility of theatres re-opening to their full capacity before Christmas, 2020 or Sankranthi, 2021. Already Nithiin and Akhil have stated their desire to release their films for Sankranthi season, 2021.

For both their films, Rang De and Most Eligible Bachelor, they hope a full capacity occupancy at the theatres will be permitted, by that time. Producer Dil Raju wants to schedule Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab release by the time, if the actor is ready to shoot by October end or in November.

Acharya film, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the direction of Koratala Siva, team have confirmed that they are looking at Summer, 2021 release, with the motion poster. RadheShyam film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will start shooting from the end of September.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata won't start shooting until the foreign travel is permitted from India to USA. The cast and crew are waiting for USA to issue new visas for Indian tourists or permit "work" travel to plan their schedules. Movie won't release till second half of 2021.

SS Rajamouli clarified on RRR status and the movie with Ram Charan & Jr. NTR as leads will only release in second half of 2021 or early 2022, by his words in a recent interaction with a popular TV channel. Allu Arjun's Pushpa with Sukumar as director will start shooting from October or November when wet season is over and the schedules are being planned to finish it in under 115 days of working schedules. A first for the director.

Hence, by the looks of it, at least till Summer 2021, Telugu big budget films won't be releasing for sure. So, films of Natural Star Nani - Tuck Jagadish, Naga Chaitanya - Love Story, Venkatesh - Naarrappa, Nagarjuna - Wild Dog, Akhil - Most Eligible Bachelor, Nithiin - Rang De, Andhadhun remake (if shoot starts by October), Sai Dharam Tej - Solo Brathuke So Better, Varun Tej - Boxer film and Vijay Devarakonda - Puri Jagannath film might be the only "Theatrical" options for Telugu audiences till then. We don't know how many of these will go OTT way.

Already whispers are strong about Rana Daggubati's "Virata Parvam" and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' "Alludu Adhurs" to go OTT way. We have no confirmed information about Ram Pothineni's Red, yet. Watch this space for more new updates, regularly.