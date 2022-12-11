No BB Without Tina Trending, Here's Why
Bigg Boss viewers are upset with the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada eliminations. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 Prashanth Sambargi got evicted from the show where his elimination is unexpected. BBK9 viewers expected Anupama Gowda may eliminate this week. In Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 Inaya got an exit pass from the show. Inaya is predicted for top five finalists and viewers troll Star for unfair elimination. In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, the most popular contestant, Ayesha, got eliminated from the show with Ram. The makers planned double elimination this week. In Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta was eliminated, but she will reenter the house again in tonight's episode. Well Bigg Boss viewers say that these are unfair eliminations and troll makers for strong contestants' elimination.
Check out the Tweets:
What type of coincidence is this #BiggBoss16 - NO BB WITHOUT TINA#BiggbossTamil6 - #WeLoveAyesha #BiggBossTelugu6 - INAYA UNFAIR ELIMINATION#Tina #Ayesha #Inaya - all three unfair eviction in their format itseems
Fake bb show's pic.twitter.com/YYnwPUvBB8
— 🦋 Priya 🦋❤️ (@its_happy_me) December 10, 2022
Sila Bala haters spreading unwanted hate..
It's 100% right.
Telugu eliminated Runner up player this week, bcz of Politics support 🙏🏃♂️..
Don't be in blind. Telugu People Ku teriyum
UNFAIR ELIMINATION INAYA #BiggBossTelugu6 #BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/mb3psO7peQ
— 𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒊𝒆_𝒋𝒓👒 (@thala_followr7) December 11, 2022