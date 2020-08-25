There have been multiple stories and versions about how Indian Central Government wants to give permission to re-open theatres from September in #Unlock4 plans.

They released an SOP - Standard Operating Procedure for Media productions to follow as Union Ministry of Information and Broadcast, allowed for production work to start in the country. Producers wanted to know if that means the theatres will open soon.

Many speculations have gone around in media circles as well about how ready are public to embrace this move, if it really happens. How many films will have maximum allowed occupancies and will that be enough to sustain? These kind of doubts were raised by many.

But the Government deems that the time is not yet right for schools, colleges and theatres to re-open. According to the "media leaks", #Unlock4 will remove all the restrictions on Metro Train travel with social distancing norms and caution advised.

Except that the long distance travel by buses and people travelling in groups, even in private vehicles, will remain banned, say reports. From October or November, when Novel Corona virus cases subside or if they reduce, they the theatres could re-open followed by schools, suggest reports. Let's wait for official release of guidelines for Unlock 4 by Central Government.