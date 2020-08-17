Rebel star Prabhas has signed his next film with Nag Ashwin and it is tentatively named as #Prabhas21. Ever since Prabhas made an official announcement about his project with 'Mahanati' director, fans are eagerly waiting to know the updates from Prabhas-Nag Ashwin's film.

For the first time, Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space with Prabhas and it marks her debut film in Tollywood. Filmy reports claim that the makers of Prabhas’s 21 are looking for another actress to play the second lead in the film.

Rumours are doing rounds that Natural Star Nani's actress is likely to play another female lead in Prabhas 21 film. She is none other than Nivetha Thomas who rose to fame with Ninnu Kori. This piece of news has gone viral on social media. Before taking into consideration, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the maker's end.

On the other hand, Aravind Swami is being considered for the antagonist role in Prabhas 21. His guest appearance in ‘Dhruva’ won accolades and appreciations from the Telugu audience. Aravind Swami's appearance in Prabhas21 might add to the film. Prabhas 21 is touted to be a sci-fi thriller.

The movie will be made on a big budget and it is likely to have plenty of visual effects. Prabhas 21 is expected to go on floors by the middle of 2021. Prabhas is yet to complete his current project 'Radhe Shyam' which is being helmed by Radha Krishna.