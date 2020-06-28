Nivetha Thomas, young and talented actress impressed the audience with her cute looks and strong acting skills. She was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar and now a new piece of rumour has surfaced the internet suggesting that Nivetha Thomas will act in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Speculations were rife that the makers of the movie have approached the beautiful diva and are waiting for her reply. Well, who would leave a chance to act alongside the superstar of Tollywood? No one, right! Let us wait for the official information.

After the blockbuster, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu has accepted to do a film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata under the direction of Parasuram. According to the reports, the movie is going to have a lot of drama, action and romance. SS Thaman is going to compose music for the film. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster on the birthday of Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna. Fans got impressed with it and are waiting for another piece of update.

Earlier, news broke out as the 'Mahanati' actress, Keerthy Suresh will join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and she will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the flick. Filmy sources say that Mahesh Babu will be seen in two different looks in the celluloid. So, the director wants to rope in two heroines for the film. We think, Nivetha Thomas will be another lead in the movie. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information.

Nivetha Thomas created her mark in the South Indian film industry. She won accolades for her performance in films like Ninnu Kori, Gentle Man, Jai Lava Kusa, Brochevarevarura. On the professional front, the 'Darbar' actress is waiting for the release of V, directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nani will be seen in the key roles in the film V. Nivetha will be next seen in the films like Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Swaasa and another untitled movie.