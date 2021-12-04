Nitya Menen's Skylab Movie Full HD Download Link Leaked By Movierulz, Telegram

Having Nithya Menen and Satya Dev in lead roles, Skylab is a sci-fi thriller movie directed by Vishavak Khanderao. This film which hit the theatres on Saturday, on 4 December 202 also features Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, Tarun Bhascker and others in prominent roles.

The movie revolves around the stories of an aspiring journalist Gauri (Nithya Menen) and a village doctor(Satya Dev) who strives for recognition. How Gauri and Anand make use of the news that Skylab might collapse in their village is the plot of the movie. The performances of Nithya Menen, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya Dev received good responses from the critics.

Though the movie got positive reviews from the movie buffs, infamous websites like Movierulz, torrentz, tamil rockers have leaked pirated copies on the internet. Do not encourage piracy. Go enjoy the Skylab movie only in theatres or wait for it to get released on OTT platforms.

If you come across such pirated copies, we suggest our viewers to report the issue to the cyber cell.

