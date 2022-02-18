Nithya Menen to Judge Telugu Indian Idol

Aha's Telugu Indian Idol is all set to start this month. Nithya Menen will be seen as one of the judges in Telugu Indian Idol. Earlier, the makers of Telugu Indian Idol have released the promo in which Nithya Menen sings 'Undiporaadhey' song. Telugu Indian Idol’s show-makers have unveiled a blurry video featuring Nithya Menen, as they wrote, “She owns versatility, and her voice has a melody!! Guess the Queen Of Melodies, If you can!!!”.

Nithya Menen is not only a talented actress but also a playback singer. She sung several popular songs in Telugu films such as 'Ala Modalaindi,' 'Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindey,' and 'Ishq,' as well as films in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. She will act as judge along with 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' song composer Thaman. The music director is now enjoying back-to-back hits.

This upcoming show, will be aired on Aha and is going to be hosted by 'Indian Idol' fame Sree Rama Chandra, who recently participated in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.