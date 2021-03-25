Nithiin's Rang De First Day Collection Prediction

Nithiin starrer Rang De is making the headlines for all right reasons. Only one day left for the film to see the light of the day. Nithiin has pinned huge on Rang De as his last outing 'CHECK' failed miserably at the box office. According to sources, Advance booking lines for 'Rang De' has opened in a few areas. It is said that tickets are selling like hotcakes only in a few areas, Nithiin fans would be buying the first day tickets in bulk to watch with their fans.

Looking at the buzz for Rang De and the success of movie promotions, Nithiin's Rang De could earn Rs 3 cr approximately on opening day. The film collections will improvise after the release and it all depends upon the word of mouth. Let's wait and watch what the future awaits for Nithiin.

It is worth mentioning here that Rang De premiers will be held tonight in North America and other parts of the country.The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.