Nithiin Clocks One Million Followers On Instagram

Tollywood actor Nithiin won the hearts of the people with his looks and acting skills. He has a decent fan following in the Two Telugu states. The 'Bheeshma' hero has clocked one million followers on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Nithiin is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram and shares what is going on in his life.

Nithiin stepped into the world of Instagram in 2016 and within four years, he reached this milestone. Nithiin fans are trending the hashtag #1MinstaLoveForNithiin.



On the career front, Nithiin’s last release was ‘Bheeshma’ in which he had worked with Rashmika. The film did decent business at the box office. Currently, he is working for Rang De with Keerthy Suresh.

The movie, Rang De is touted to be a rom-com and is directed by Venky Atluri. It also features Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sai Kumar, Suhas, Abhinav Gomatam and Satyam Rajesh. The film was supposed to release in theatres during Sankranthi 2021 but now reports suggest that ' Rang De' will soon be available on Zee5 and the release date of the film is yet to be known.