NisChay: See How Twitter Is Reacting To Mega Daughter Niharika Wedding

Actor Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya's grand wedding is going to take place on December 9th in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Mega family members flew to Udaipur to attend the wedding of Niharika. The photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media.

Now, the hashtag #NisChayWedding is trending on Twitter. From Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun and other Konidela family members are having fun time at the wedding. From taking chartered flights to dancing to hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet, fans are going gaga over the big fat wedding. Now, see how Twitter is reacting to the mega daughter Niharika Konidela's marriage.