Ninna Sanihake Movie Leaked on Movierulz, Telegram on Day of Release

Ninna Sanihake is a Kannada romantic comedy film directed by Suraj Gowda and produced by Akshay Rajshekar and Ranganath Kudli, under the banner White and Grey Pictures.

The film stars Suraj Gowda and Dhanya Ramkumar in the lead roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by Indian singer and composer Raghu Dixit. Ninna Sanihake is a fun and family entertainer and has opened to positive reviews. The story revolves around the dynamics of a romantic relationship and how it changes over a period of time.

As per audience review, Suraj has nailed the character. Dhanya Ramkumar is the first female actor from late Matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's family to enter movies. She has won the hearts of the audience with her acting and dialogue delivery in her very first film.