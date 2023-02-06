Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Earnings From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are going to witness shocking eliminations in tonight’s episode. Yes, the rumors are true, Nimrit Kaur is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Well, Nimirit Kaur was expected to be on the finale list with the support of BB16 makers. Netizens believed that BB16 makers are going to put Nimirut as the finalist as they were indirectly supporting her in the tasks. Nimrit has received a lot of hatred since she entered the BB16 house. Especially, Nimrit’s behavior in Priyanka Chahar’s case has pulled down her popularity. Nimrit was always seen targetting Priyanka in her every move and seen backbitching about her.

It is worth mentioning that Nimrit received a lot of negativity for her behavior and performance in the tasks. The audience says that BB16 makers saved Nimrit several times and gave her the opportunity to pick her game but she failed. Anyway, do you know how much Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia earned from Bigg Boss 16? The reports say that Nimrit is one of the highest-paid contestants on the BB16 show. It is estimated that Bigg Boss 16 paid Nimrit around Rs 6 lakh per week. However, it has not been officially confirmed by the actress.