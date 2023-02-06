Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading toward the grand finale next week. The viewers are having debates and discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up. The majority of the audience predict that Priyanka Chahar will bag the trophy and MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will end as first and second runner-ups. Sumbul Khan got eliminated from the show in the 18th-week elimination. Now Nimrit Kaur is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The reports say that Nimrit Kaur was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house based on audience votes. In tonight's episode, the audience will enter the Bigg Boss for 16 house to choose the top 5 finalists and the least voting percentage contestant will get eliminated. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are happy with Nimrit's elimination as she was saved many times by the BB16 makers. We can say that Nimrit got lot of hatred from the audience after entering the BB16 show.

