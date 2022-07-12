Nikita Rawal to flaunt hot Avatar in Shy Shy Dil

From SRK's evergreen romantic no.s to new, heart-melting love songs for this generation of couples - too many Hindi romantic Bollywood songs have struck cupid's arrow in young hearts. We recommended to you the most loved and admired actress of the Entertainment industry Nikita Rawal, is set to steal your hearts once again with her lovely chemistry.

Yes, you heard it right!! The power- actress is all set to back flaunt her glamour Avatar again in a new romantic song titled Shy Shy Dil. The romantic number is releasing on 15th July 2022.

Nikita Raw is all set to release a new love song called ‘Shy Shy Dil’ , Nikita Rawal has brought to us an amazing hot avatar. Looking fiery in a seductive yellow gown, she has taken the song to a whole new level

Opening up about the nature of love in the song, she says ,” I strongly believe in love and I like how this number is promoting the concept of slow, shy love.

These days romance is not given the space and time it used to require earlier and we want to revisit the delicacy of such gestures. I chose this song as I personally feel that love should be sensuous and slow and complete. The song goes on with all the feelings of shyness, bashfulness and hesitation that are in the initial stages of a relationship.”

Video directed by Sayan V Roy, Music directed by Yash Wadali , this melodious song is recorded by Singer Jyotsana.