Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 IMDB Rating Highest For Any South Indian Movie

Chandoo Mondeti's much awaited movie, Karthikeya 2, a sequel to the mystic thriller, hit theatres across the world today. The movie stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran in lead roles.

Kartikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti is off to a flying start at the box office with positive word of mouth. The mythological thriller has received fantastic reviews from Audience and critics alike. That's not it, the film has got the highest rating for any South movie in the recent times.

After we saw amazing reviews to the movie from the audience, we wondered how users have rated Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 on the movie database site IMDB and we were surprised to see that the film has passed the test with flying colors on day 1. Karthikeya 2 IMDB rating is way higher than blockbusters like Pushpa and KGF, which were considered runaway hits.

Karthikeya 2 has been rates 9.5 on a scale of 10 on IMDB, highest for any hit movie released recently.

Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa The Rise has a rating of 7.6, while KGF chapter 1 and 2 have a rating of 8.2 and 8.4 respectively. Have a look....

