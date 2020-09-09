Nikhil Siddharth got married to Pallavi earlier this year. The couple planned a destination wedding but they had to postpone such plans due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have discussed about the name of their daughter already. In fact, Nikhil wanted to marry Pallavi, only after she agreed for the name of their daughter. While they were dating, Nikhil asked her about the name of the baby and when she agreed, he moved forward, in the relationship.

He decided that the name will be "Maya". The actor always loved the name from young age and hence, he wants that to be given to his daughter as well. Pallavi liked his attitude towards dating and commitment. Hence, she also agreed to the name.

The couple returned from a small vacation trip and it was their first as a married couple. Soon, Nikhil will join "18 Pages" movie shoot for Geetha Arts 2 and "Karthikeya 2" shoot as well, with Chandoo Mondeti, returning to make the sequel for their highly successful Karthikeya, as director.