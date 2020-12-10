Niharika Wedding Guests Dance To Megastar Chiranjeevi Hit Songs

Megastar Chiranjeevi songs became the highlight of Niharika’s wedding. Although guests were limited, the videos from Niharika's Sangeet that have gone viral shows Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Niharika, Chaitanya and other guests at the wedding grooving to hit songs from Megastar Chiranjeevi's hit movies. Mega family and Allu family were seen matching steps for Chiranjeevi movie numbers which are chartbusters even to this day.

Niharika rocked the dance floor with her fiance Chaitanya. The duo danced to Chiranjeevi’s popular song ‘Aunty Kuthura’ from Chiru's Bavagaru Bagunnara. Chiranjeevi, Niharaika and Nagababu danced for a song from the movie Gang Leader. Allu Arjun set the dance floor on fire along with Chireenjavi for the song Bangaru Kodi Petta.