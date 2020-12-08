Niharika Wedding Diaries: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan All In Style For The Event

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to marry Chaitanya JV at Udaivilas Palace, Rajasthan on December 9th. The wedding is going to take place admist close friends and family members. The photos from the pre-wedding festivities of Niharika and Chaitanya are going viral on social media. In the sangeet ceremony, the 'Oka Manasu' actress dressed in a Shantanu and Nihil outfit. She added statement accessories to her look and gave a perfect dose of makeup. Chaitanya looked pretty cool in light hued ensemble.

Kalyan Dhev and Sreeja Konidela participated in the party time. Kalyan took to his Instagram and shared the photo in which everyone looked super gorgeous.Here are the photos.

Allu Arjun and his family landed in Rajasthan. He took to his Instagram and shared a few photos. Fans are going gaga over the photos of Allu Arjun, Allu Arha, Sneha Reddy. Here are the photos.

Tollywood actor Naga Babu, father of Niharika posted a picture of Niharika along with her uncle Chiranjeevi and he captioned the post: "His love transcends all the borders of time and age. His smile transforms every event into a celebration. The day of the bride." Here is the post.

Here are few more photos, just give a look at them.