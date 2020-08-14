Power star Pawan Kalyan is a loving brother to Megastar Chiranjeevi and veteran actor Naga Babu. The trio always sends sibling goals to their fans. Niharika Konidela got engaged to businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13 at a hotel in Hyderabad. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Kalyan Dhev, and other family members attended the event, but Pawan Kalyan didn't. The absence of Pawan Kalyan has set tongues wagging on social media. Well, the answer is here.

According to the sources, Pawan Kalyan is believed to have taken up Chaturmasya Deeksha. He is not stepping outside after 6 pm as he needs to perform Pooja. It is learned that after the ceremony, Pawan Kalyan visited NagaBabu's house and gave his blessings to Niharika.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the movie, 'Vakeel Saab’ which is a remake of Bollywood hit film ‘Pink’. The Hindi version features Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu. However, the remaining cast of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is yet to be known. Brace yourself up for September 2nd as Pawan will be celebrating his birthday and the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to treat his fans. Don't forget to watch this space for more.