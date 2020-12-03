Niharika Konidela Wedding Invitation Leaked: Marriage Date, Venue, Muhurat, Know More

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is ready to tie the knot with her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda on December 9, 2020. Earlier, the couple got engaged on August 13 in Hyderabad. The actress is all set to have a destination wedding in Udaipur amidst family members. Allu-Konidela family members have started posting pictures from the wedding arrangements on Instagram. And the couple Niharika and Chaitanya have started their countdown to the big day. Bride-to-be Niharika posted a selfie with Chaitanya with the caption, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!"



Check out the Insta Post:

The couple's wedding card has been leaked on social media. Niharik's Wedding Invitation Card has gone viral. The wedding is set to take place at the famed Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9 at 7:15 pm shubh muruhat followed by dinner for guests at 8.30 pm.