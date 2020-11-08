Nidhhi Agerwal's Hot Bathroom Selfie Viral

Actress Nidhi Aggarwal posted a bathroom selfie on her Instagram page recently.

She simply captioned it as ''Bathroom selfie '', with a tick mark and love emojis, now whether it's self love or someone else we don't know yet.

Sizzling Nidhi is seen wearing a bralet and pants while standing in front of the mirror in her messy bathroom.

The number of likes are touching around 7 lakhs and by the looks of it and with her close to 5.8 million followers the likes might cross 10 lakhs soon.

This Hyderabad - born Bangalore- raised Marawadi beauty made her debut in Hindi with Tiger Shroff in Munna Micheal. She forayed into Telugu with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi and also acted with his brother Akhil Akkineni in Mr Majnu.

The Ram-starrer iSmart Shanker heroine is now getting ready for her Tamil debut with Bhoomi and Easwaran with Jayam Ravi and Simbu respectively.

Check out her Insta post here: