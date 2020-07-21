Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram and announced her first pregnancy with her husband Kenneth Petty on Monday. The rapper shared a photo on her Instagram in which she donned a two-piece outfit sporting a prominent baby bump. Nicki Minaj got married to Kenneth Petty in 2019. She stunned all and sundry when she posted about marrying Kenneth Petty who is a music industry professional.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj were childhood friends. The good news comes nine months after Nicki and Petty tied the knot. She wrote on Twitter that, "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep repping me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE."

She shared a couple of photos on her Instagram and said that, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude." She thanked everyone for the well wishes. The 'Chu-Li' singer posted a photo in past May and dropped some hints. She spoke about dropped mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop". Here are the photos.

Minaj has received numerous awards, including six American Music Awards, twelve BET Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and two Billboard Women in Music Awards. She has also been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards.