Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra A Yummy Snack! Netizens Go Berserk

Beautiful couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending some quality time together. Pee Cee on Monday morning shared a pic from her Sunday outing on her Instagram. In one of the pic, one could see Nick Jonas with a knife and fork whereas Pee Cee is seen lying down on her stomach. Sharing the pic, she wrote, 'Snack' with a heart emoji. To this Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra reacted and wrote, "Jeej! Mimi Didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram." She also said that she is trying to like the picture with her eyes closed.

Priyanka Chopra shared another pic in which one could see her in a perfect bikini body. She captioned the pics, "Sundays like this tho," with a heart emoji. To this pic, Nick Jonas commented “Yummy.” Here are the photos, just give a look at it. Netizens go beserk with Nick Jonas' comment.

On the professional front, the actress was busy with the shooting of the Amazon Prime show, Citadel. She also shared a selfie of her messy day at work. Here is the pic, just give a look at it.

