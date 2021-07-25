Nia Sharma, Aditya Narayan To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about reality TV shows. Fans eagerly wait for it to air or at least the makers to drop some names for the upcoming season. Now and then, many names make headlines as the potential contestant for BB15.

Till now only one name has been confirmed to participate in the upcoming season. Miley Jab Hum Tum and Naagin fame, Arjun Bijlani has given a nod to the makers. After completing the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and returning from Cape Town, he was offered the reality show to which Bijlani said that after giving it much thought, he decided to say yes.

Now apart from Bijlani, names like Nia Sharma and Aditya Narayan are also doing the rounds. According to the sources, Nia Sharma was offered Bigg Boss 15 but she hasn’t given a final answer yet. If she agrees to participate in the show, it will be a reunion for her and Bijlani as they previously appeared in the ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ video.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani Confirms Participation in Bigg Boss 15

On the other hand, we also have Swaragini fame, Tejasswi Prakash, in the headlines. She has been a Colors regular with Swaragini and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Her appearance in BB15 can be a good addition to the show. We also have the Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan in the front running.

After Indian Idol season 1’s runner up Rahul Vaidya had a good run in the Colors show, seems like we will have another name from the singing reality program. We are yet to receive a confirmation from Aditya, but the talks are on.

Colors confirmed that it will be Director Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss on Voot. They shared this news on Twitter along with the release date. The OTT release will be on August 8 and it will run for at least 6 weeks before Salman Khan takes over for the official TV release.