This New Year, Producer DS Rao is Celebrating With 3 New projects

With the blessings of Dammalapati Krishna Rao, DSR, who produced successful films like Pilla Zamindar, Drona, kalavar king, Kodi punju and Mr Nookayya under the banner of Shri Shailendra Cinemas will be producing the movie, with Ashwin Babu.

From the beginning of his career, talented hero Ashwin Babu has been making the right choices in selecting stories for his movies. Raju Gari Gadhi is one of the most successful horror series ever in Telugu. His upcoming action thriller movie named "Hidimba" is one of such movies again.

Besides doing commercial movies, he is also preferring to do content-based movies. And his next movie is based upon a medical thriller with a unique story line, introducing M R Krishna as director.

D.S.R, one of the producers in Telugu film industry stated that he would go on to produce multiple films with great technical values in the coming days by being with Suresh movies film distributors.