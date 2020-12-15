New Twist To VJ Chitra Case: TV Actress Had Fight With Mother Before Suicide

It may be recalled that Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra had committed suicide on December 9 at an upscale hotel in Chennai's Nazerethpettai. The death was suspected to be a suicide case. A few facts have come out after this which has raised doubts over her death.

It was said that Chitra who had secretly married Hemanth didn't have a good relationship with her husband. Even Chitra's mother had alleged that Hemanth was responsible for her daughter's death. Now, we hear that prior to her death, Chitra had quarreled with her mother. Investigations have revealed that Chitra was not happy with her family members. Chitra and Hemanth who got secretly married on October 9, had planned to officially announce their marriage in February 2021, after arranging a simple ceremony.

But Chitra's mother who was not happy about this had strongly opposed this marriage. She had asked Chitra to leave Hemanth and come back. A few hours before committing suicide, chitra is said to have spoken to her mother Vijaya for a long time.

The police who have registered a case have collected some CCTV footage and are questioning Hemanth, and Chitra's family members. Chitra became famous after she acted in several Tamil serials and anchored some TV shows. She was seen in the Tamil TV show Pandian Stores.