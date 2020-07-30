Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return with a new edition with fresh faces. The show organizers have almost finished their hunt for participants who will feature in Season 4. Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds to suggest that the show this time see a new set of rules keeping the coronavirus spread in mind.

If reports are anything to go by, the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house will not be paid remuneration on a per-week basis. Instead, a pre-decided budget for the show will determine the contract that will be signed between the contestant and the organisers. Effectively, the contestants will not get paid for the episodes that they don’t shoot for. It is because of the risk that if the coronavirus pandemic forces any contestants to quit the show, the organizers of the show will incur huge losses.



We have already told you that highest priority will be given to the personal safety and health of the contestants during Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. If any contestant falls sick, the makers are likely to immediately put them out of the house to avoid risk to other contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to begin by the end of August.

Recently, Nagarjuna has shot for the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 at the Annapurna Studios with a very limited crew and amid a controlled shooting environment, according to sources. The organisers are expected to announce the launch date of the forthcoming season very soon. Even the promo is also believed to be released in a few days' time. Watch this space for more.