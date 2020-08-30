Mahesh Babu who recently delivered a blockbuster hit ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in the first quarter of the year announced his next project titled ’Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ on the occasion of his dad Krishna’s birthday. The film is yet to go on floors and it is currently in the pre-production stage.

According to sources, Mahesh Babu is believed to have asked director Parasuram to wrap up the music album of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ before he joins the shoots.

Music will be composed by SS Thaman. If Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers complete the music album first then it would be easier for them to complete the rest of the film shoot. At the end of its shoot, there won't be any pressure on the music director so that he can easily concentrate on other aspects of the film.

We don’t whether Mahesh Babu has really asked Parasuram to do music session first or not. Before jumping into the conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers of the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels and GMB Entertainments