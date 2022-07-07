New Movies Releasing on Amazon Prime Video July 2022

Prime Video announces an entertainment bonanza for Prime members, with an exciting line-up of highly anticipated Amazon Original series and popular movies across multiple languages this Prime Day. Along with blockbuster movies released recently such as Runway 34 (Hindi), Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), and Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu), Prime members will be able to catch the latest Amazon Original action-thriller series starring Chris Pratt - The Terminal List (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada), a new season of fan-favourite Comicstaan (Hindi), and the second Indian adaptation of the beloved global series Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu). There’s more in store for Prime members with two more blockbuster movies that will be announced closer to Prime Day 2022. Also, as a special Prime Day offer, many of our partners will be offering up to 50% discount on add-on subscriptions through Prime Video Channels this Prime Day!

Prime Day celebrations start early with popular movies across languages like Sarkaru Vaari Patta (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), Runway 34 (Hindi), Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) that have recently released on Prime Video. The entertainment doesn’t stop with these as Prime Video will also release two Indian Amazon Original series – Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu), the second Indian version of the beloved global series on 7th July and Comicstaan Season 3 (Hindi), a brand-new season of the fan-favourite comedy franchise on 15th July.

The lead up to Prime Day also includes the blockbuster international action-thriller Amazon Original series, The Terminal List (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) starring Chris Pratt.

As a special surprise for Prime members, two additional highly anticipated titles will be announced closer to Prime Day.

In addition to this, for the first time ever, Prime members can avail up to 50% discounts when purchasing most add-on subscriptions from amongst the 12 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels. With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles, experience no hassle login and billing while enjoying all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing, across 12 OTT services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV and Nammaflix.