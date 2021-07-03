New Jersey Music Academy In The Name Of SPB To Encourage Promising Singing Talent

SPB Music International (SPBMI), a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to the memory of Padmavibhushan Sri Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, S. P. B. or Balu, a legendary playback singer, television presenter, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer from South India, was launched on June 27, 2021, in New Jersey, USA.

The grand launch event held at Royal Albert Palace, New Jersey, was well attended by over 150 guests following Covid guidelines and thousands have watched it on TV Channels all over the world.

The founders and office bearers of the organization, Chairman Mr Srinivas Guduru, President Mr Bhaskar Ganti, Vice-Chairperson Ms Rajeswari Burra, Secretary Ms Lakshmi Moparthi and Convener Mr Praveen Guduru, Advisory Board member Mr Damu Gedala, explained the purpose of the organization. They said the goals of the organization are to propagate the Legacy of SPB Garu, Encourage talented singers worldwide, Conduct Music Workshops to take singers to the next level, and Conduct Music competitions to identify good Talent and Award them in the name of Sri SPB. Noted anchor Sri Mahesh Saladi, Ms Rajeswari Burra introduced the guests, anchored, and steered the program.

Chief Advisor of the organization Sri R.P. Patnaik said the organization has a great potential to grow big in its mission with its international approach. Hailing from the Film industry and having composed thousands of all-time hit songs he said he will be there in the journey and offered guidance and help.

The main program started with the prayer of Lord Ganesha, lighting the auspicious lamp, and offering prayers by priest Sri Raghu Shankaramanchi. A melodious inaugural song in honour of Sri Balugaru, written by noted Lyricist, Director, Writer Dr Vaddepalli Krishna and composed and sung by Tollywood singer Sri Ramuhas enthralled audience. The organization’s logo was released by the galaxy of leaders graced on the dais, followed by a memorable AV on the life of Sri Balu. Ms S.P.Shailaja, sister of Sri Balu, congratulated the organization and conveyed her best wishes.

Various dignitaries spoke on the event and blessed the organization. Noted Lyricists, Directors Tanikella Bharani and Dr Vaddepalli Krishna, former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Sri Mandali Budhaprasad, New Jersey Commissioner of Utilities Sri Upendra Chivukula, Lead India USA Chairman Sri Hari Eppanapally, TANA President Sri. Jay Talluri, Om studio Owner Sri. Ashok Baddigaru, Sri Ramachari said Sri Balugaru lives forever in the hearts of music lovers all over the world. They fondly remembered their association with Sri Balugaru and quoted their experiences. Sri Madhavapeddi Suresh Garu has shared his experiences with Balugaru.

Noted TollywoodActors/singers – Mano, Suman, Mallikarjun &Gopika Purnima, PardhuNemani, Vijaya Lakshmi, Venu Srirangam, Dinkar, Saradha Akunuru, Ramu and Vinod Babu, Jhansi, Vijaya Kumari. Jagannatha Rao and local artists- Rajeev, Anithakrishna, Raagiiniiand several other noted artists- Sri Simhadri Prasad - singer and DJ, Sri Anand- our Photographer and our Dancers – Tarika and Tanvikaoffered their tributes to Sri SP Balugaru.

Leaders from various Telugu Associations within the USA and abroad, Chairman of Vegeshna Foundation Dr VamshiRamaraju, Exc. Vice President NATA BalaIndurthi, TFAS President Ms SrideviJagarlamudi, GSKI President Madhu Anna, SrinvasChimatapraised Sri Balu who is the legendary singer of all time in the Film industry all over India. They said his personality and character are exemplary and many should imbibe his humbleness and generosity. Several hundreds of people attended the Grand event through Zoom.

Secretary Lakshmi Moparthy proposed a vote of thanks and thanked all the dignitaries present physically at the event and virtually over the ZOOM and solicited their support for all the programs of SPBMI in future as well. Media partners MANA TV, TV ASIA TELUGU and Om Studios aired the Live show over ZOOM.