NEW DELHI: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to remain on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here, hospital sources said on Sunday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. However there has been no improvement in the condition of the actor and he was still unconscious. He suffered brain damage after the heart attack, hospital sources said. The comic actor had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He also acted in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Raju Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

His family members released a message stating that his health was stable and that the doctors were treating him.They requested people to ignore fake news and reports about his health being circulated on social media and pray for his speedy recovery.

