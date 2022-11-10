New Captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 for Week 11

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants performed well in the snake and ladder task and gave tough competition to each other. They did not give up though they were injured and kept viewers interested in the show. The snake and Ladder task was adopted from the Bigg Boss Hindi show.

As per the television episode, the captaincy contenders were Rohit, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, Vasanthi, Srihan, Faima, Sri Satya and Marina. According to Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 live, there is a huge fight between Rohit and Revanth. We will know in the promo and in tonight's episode what exactly happened. As per sources, Faima is the new captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Yes, after fighting hard with Inaya and another contestant, Faima, she won the week 11 captaincy task.

Faima is impressing the viewers with her performances and humor in the house. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Telugu viewers did not expect that Faima's journey in the Bigg Boss Telugu house would be long. A section of the audience says that Faima will end up in the top five positions if she maintains the same zeal until the end of the show.