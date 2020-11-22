The New BTS 'BE' Filter On Instagram Is Just The Best

Nov 22, 2020, 16:49 IST
The new ‘Life Goes On’ filter by BTS was released on Instagram recently. It’s a monochrome filter with the song’s lyrics on it. With the song playing in the background and lyrics appearing with it, this is a pleasant filter to use.

Life Goes On is the title song from BTS’ latest album, BE.  The album was released on 20th Nov.

Check out the filter here: 

