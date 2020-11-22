The New BTS 'BE' Filter On Instagram Is Just The Best
The new ‘Life Goes On’ filter by BTS was released on Instagram recently. It’s a monochrome filter with the song’s lyrics on it. With the song playing in the background and lyrics appearing with it, this is a pleasant filter to use.
Life Goes On is the title song from BTS’ latest album, BE. The album was released on 20th Nov.
Check out the filter here:
Like an arrow in the blue sky 📸
또 하루 더 날아가지 📸
On my pillow, on my table 📸
Yeah life goes on
Like this again 📸
"Life Goes On" IG filter is out: https://t.co/kmJTFUACUU#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE #LifeGoesOn
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 21, 2020