This Never Happened In Bigg Boss Kannada History

Bigg Boss Kannada is the most loved and watched reality show. on the small screen. Kichcha Sudeep's hosting has made the show more special and a section of the audience watches the show only for Sudeep. Bigg Boss Kannada always comes up with different themes and concepts, which keeps the BBK viewers glued to their television sets. Even contestants who enter the house make sure not to upset the viewers, as they strive to provide quality content.

Now, with Bigg Boss makers across languages beginning new seasons, a few languages have come up with the new OTT concept to keep the audience engaged. However, Kannada viewers are dissatisfied with Bigg Boss Kannada's producers for failing to provide an update or announcement regarding the season 9 premiere date. Rumor has it that as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 ended on August 8, 2022 and so, the makers are likely to plan the season 9 launch in August 2022 again.

Every year, the show would begin in February 28 and conclude in April or May. However, this is the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada history that a new season has been delayed a great deal. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 had a wide reach and broke all TRP records. BBK 8 was suspended in between due to COVID situation in the state. But the makers revived the show after a short break with the second innings. Well, it was not expected by the audience, and we can say that it impressed the viewers. Aravind KP and Divya U chemistry in the glass house was the main reason for the show's TRP ratings.